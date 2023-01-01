1paragraph is a reader for ePubs and web pages. For every text, it stores the last paragraph you read, shows that paragraph in the library view and scrolls to that paragraph when you open the book. In the library view, texts are sorted by the time on which they were last read.

Website: 1paragraph.app

