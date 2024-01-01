Papa's Donuteria
Website: poki.com
You just got a new job at Papa's Donuteria in the whimsical town of Powder Point! The pay and benefits are nice, but you took the job for that coveted Line-Jump Pass for the amusement park right outside the shop. It's not all fun and games though: Now you also have to cook delicious donuts every day for all of the crazy customers in this carnival-like town. Happy customers will increase your score and tip you more money, which you can spend on decorating your restaurant. Can you make the Donuteria a success?
