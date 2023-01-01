WebCatalog

Light the Lamp

Light the Lamp

Sie haben WebCatalog Desktop nicht installiert? WebCatalog Desktop herunterladen.

Im Web abspielen

Website: poki.com

Verbessern Sie Ihre Erfahrung mit der Desktop-App für Light the Lamp auf WebCatalog Desktop für Mac, Windows, Linux.

Führen Sie Apps in ablenkungsfreien Fenstern mit vielen Verbesserungen aus.

Verwalten und wechseln Sie einfach zwischen mehreren Konten und Apps, ohne Browser zu wechseln.

Light the Lamp is a puzzle game in which your only goal is to plug in the power socket. It may sound easy, but you need to think strategically to make it happen! The cord has a limited length, and there are certain spots to avoid. Don't hesitate to restart or use the hint button at the top if needed. How many lamps can you successfully light?

Website: poki.com

Haftungsausschluss: WebCatalog ist weder mit Light the Lamp verbunden oder assoziiert, noch von ihnen autorisiert oder unterstützt. Alle Produktnamen, Logos und Marken sind Eigentum ihrer jeweiligen Inhaber.

Erkunden

WebCatalog Desktop

Support

Unternehmen

Gesetzliches

X (Twitter) Facebook LinkedinYouTube

WebCatalog is part of the WebCatalog family of products:

WebCatalog
WebCatalog
WebCatalog
WebCatalog Desktop
Switchbar
Switchbar
Monobox
Monobox
Translatium
Translatium
TextVocal
TextVocal

© 2023 WebCatalog Pte. Ltd.