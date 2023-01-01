Light the Lamp is a puzzle game in which your only goal is to plug in the power socket. It may sound easy, but you need to think strategically to make it happen! The cord has a limited length, and there are certain spots to avoid. Don't hesitate to restart or use the hint button at the top if needed. How many lamps can you successfully light?

Website: poki.com

Haftungsausschluss: WebCatalog ist weder mit Light the Lamp verbunden oder assoziiert, noch von ihnen autorisiert oder unterstützt. Alle Produktnamen, Logos und Marken sind Eigentum ihrer jeweiligen Inhaber.