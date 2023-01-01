Blocky Puzzle
Website: poki.com
Blocky Puzzle is a block puzzle that brings the timeless charm of Tetris to your fingertips, but this time with a twist – you're in control of where those blocks go! Whether you're diving into the endless challenges of Classic mode or taking on thrilling level-based adventures, the excitement never stops. With intuitive gameplay and captivating visual effects, Blocky Puzzle offers a truly immersive gaming experience for puzzle lovers of all ages. Are you ready to tackle the ultimate blocky challenge?
