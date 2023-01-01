Automate your Google Analytics Annotations with GAannotations and add the missing pieces to the puzzle with manual annotations or upload bulk annotations via API, CSV, and Automations. Annotations for GA4 and Universal Analytics supported!

Website: gaannotations.com

Haftungsausschluss: WebCatalog ist weder mit GAannotations verbunden oder assoziiert, noch von ihnen autorisiert oder unterstützt. Alle Produktnamen, Logos und Marken sind Eigentum ihrer jeweiligen Inhaber.