GAannotations
Website: gaannotations.com
Automate your Google Analytics Annotations with GAannotations and add the missing pieces to the puzzle with manual annotations or upload bulk annotations via API, CSV, and Automations. Annotations for GA4 and Universal Analytics supported!
