Brain Test 4: Tricky Friends introduces a fresh challenge to stimulate your mind! In this fourth installment of the brain exercise series, get ready for a new cast of characters, innovative customization mechanics, and, most importantly, a lot of brand-new brain teasers. Whether you're helping your family or finding ways to calm down an angry relative, every puzzle is a unique test of your cognitive skills. Time to sharpen your wits and expand your mind!

Websted: poki.com

Ansvarsfraskrivelse: WebCatalog er ikke tilknyttet, associeret med, autoriseret af, godkendt af eller på nogen måde officielt forbundet med Brain Test 4: Tricky Friends. Alle produktnavne, logoer og mærker tilhører deres respektive ejere.