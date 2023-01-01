Outfunnel unites your sales and marketing data and prioritizes your leads. All marketing engagement (email opens, web visits, form fills, etc.) gets recorded in your CRM. Sales can identify the hottest leads and sell smarter. Keep sales & marketing contacts in sync 24/7. Find your best opportunities with Lead Scoring and Web Visitor Tracking. Works with Pipedrive, Copper, HubSpot, Salesforce and popular marketing tools like Mailchimp, ActiveCampaign, Facebook Lead Ads, Wix, Calendly, etc.

Kategorier :

Websted: outfunnel.com

Ansvarsfraskrivelse: WebCatalog er ikke tilknyttet, associeret med, autoriseret af, godkendt af eller på nogen måde officielt forbundet med Outfunnel. Alle produktnavne, logoer og mærker tilhører deres respektive ejere.