Intuitive B2B lead generation tool. Suitable for all B2B companies, from solo - trader to multinational corporations. Leady 2.0 serves marketing managers with in-depth behavior data on website visitors and email recipients, allow them to monitor 360 - degree view of the customer lifecycle. Subsequently provides detail contact information on leads to sales managers. Let us help you to collect data on anonymous website visitors, enhance data on your existing customers and users and organize them into actionable datasets. So you can spend more time focusing on things you love

