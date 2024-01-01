WebCatalog

Digiphy

Digiphy

Har du ikke WebCatalog Desktop installeret? Download WebCatalog Desktop.

Brug webapp

Websted: digiphy.it

Forbedr din oplevelse med skrivebordsappen til Digiphy på WebCatalog Desktop til Mac, Windows, Linux.

Kør apps i distraktionsfrie vinduer med mange forbedringer.

Administrer og skift nemt mellem flere konti og apps uden at skifte browser.

Digiphy is redefining contextual marketing. By connecting brands directly to customers, Digiphy builds and delivers dynamic digital experiences at contextually relevant moments from any physical product and customer touch point. Our flexible, self-serve solution elevates brand storytelling and creates a new interactive digital marketing channel that increases transparency, accelerates sales and deepens brand engagement while allowing companies to capture valuable customer data. Digiphy was founded by Sarah Ellenbogen who spent 15 years at Google on the frontier of digital advertising, Chris Scott who has two decades of experience leading high performing product and creative teams at fast-growing tech start-ups, Heida Helgadottir a tech and food entrepreneur, and Oliver Luckett a digital marketing and social media thought leader. Digiphy participated in Techstars Farm to Fork accelerator program and was named a 2022 finalist for Fast Company World Changing Ideas.

Kategorier:

Business
QR Code Generator Software

Websted: digiphy.it

Ansvarsfraskrivelse: WebCatalog er ikke tilknyttet, associeret med, autoriseret af, godkendt af eller på nogen måde officielt forbundet med Digiphy. Alle produktnavne, logoer og mærker tilhører deres respektive ejere.

Alternativer

QR Code Scanner

QR Code Scanner

qrcodescan.in

Bitly

Bitly

bitly.com

QR.io

QR.io

qr.io

BL.INK

BL.INK

bl.ink

Flowcode

Flowcode

flowcode.com

UTM.io

UTM.io

web.utm.io

QR Code AI

QR Code AI

qrcode-ai.com

Barcode.so

Barcode.so

barcode.so

QRfy

QRfy

qrfy.com

Veshort

Veshort

veshort.com

Tapbiolink

Tapbiolink

tapbiolink.com

QR Code Dynamic

QR Code Dynamic

qrcodedynamic.com

Udforsk

WebCatalog Desktop

Support

Virksomhed

Juridisk

X (Twitter) Facebook LinkedinYouTube

WebCatalog is part of the WebCatalog family of products:

WebCatalog
WebCatalog
WebCatalog
WebCatalog Desktop
Privobot
Privobot
Switchbar
Switchbar
Translatium
Translatium
Monobox
Monobox
TextVocal
TextVocal

© 2024 WebCatalog Pte. Ltd.