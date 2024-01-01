Claspo is a pop-up creation platform that is launched to set the new industry standards. Its comprehensive drag-and-drop interface leads you through the creation and customization of widgets and allows you to fulfill any ideas in your creatives. There are more efficient ways of customer acquisition and retention than forms and banners. With Claspo, you can create fully customized pop-ups with a comprehensive drag-and-drop interface. Our platform is the ultimate solution for newbies and literally any team members - the process of making a creative is simplified as much as possible. How does it work? 1. You can use ready templates for pop-ups or create your ones from scratch. 2. Next, you set up visuals: background, font size and color, padding. 3. Add different elements: call-to-action buttons, forms, gamification, animated buttons, and so much more. Not enough functionality? Add your custom element - it’s the only case when you will need to attract developers. Imported programmed functions can be used in all your new pop-ups. 4. Set up different parameters: audience, trigger action, website pages or sections, and so on. By customizing settings, you can reach the target audience more efficiently. 5. Import a Claspo widget to show pop-ups, gather statistics and see your marketing efforts pay off. With Claspo, the process of pop-up creation and performance tracking becomes comprehensive and more rewarding. You enjoy the full freedom of choosing different graphics and interactive elements. You don’t need to know coding or programming languages - your message is crafted manually with visual tools. By using pop-ups, you can qualify and convert leads more efficiently. That’s a very engaging way of interacting with clients and allows you to get much more information and add it to your CRM. Don’t miss the Claspo launch and see how easy and flexible pop-up creation can be.

Kategorier :

Websted: claspo.io

Ansvarsfraskrivelse: WebCatalog er ikke tilknyttet, associeret med, autoriseret af, godkendt af eller på nogen måde officielt forbundet med Claspo. Alle produktnavne, logoer og mærker tilhører deres respektive ejere.