Wire
app.wire.com
Wire is an encrypted communication and collaboration app created by Wire Swiss. It is available for iOS, Android, Windows, macOS, Linux, and web browsers such as Firefox. Wire offers a collaboration suite featuring messenger, voice calls, video calls, conference calls, file-sharing, and external collaboration –all protected by a secure end-to-end-encryption. Wire offers three solutions built on its security technology: Wire Pro –which offers Wire's collaboration feature for businesses, Wire Enterprise –includes Wire Pro capabilities with added features for large-scale or regulated organizations, and Wire Red –the on-demand crisis collaboration suite. They also offer Wire Personal, which is a secure messaging app for personal use.
