Wire is an encrypted communication and collaboration app created by Wire Swiss. It is available for iOS, Android, Windows, macOS, Linux, and web browsers such as Firefox. Wire offers a collaboration suite featuring messenger, voice calls, video calls, conference calls, file-sharing, and external collaboration –all protected by a secure end-to-end-encryption. Wire offers three solutions built on its security technology: Wire Pro –which offers Wire's collaboration feature for businesses, Wire Enterprise –includes Wire Pro capabilities with added features for large-scale or regulated organizations, and Wire Red –the on-demand crisis collaboration suite. They also offer Wire Personal, which is a secure messaging app for personal use.

Website: wire.com

