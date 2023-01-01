VOA Africa, which began broadcasting in 1942, is a service of Voice of America. VOA broadcasts approximately 1,500 hours of news, information, cultural and educational programs each week, to some 125 million listeners, viewers and readers. VOA Africa invites you to follow the news from Benin, Burkina Faso, Burundi, Cameroon, Cape Verde, Central African Republic, Comoros, DRC, Republic of Congo, Ivory Coast, Djibouti, Egypt, Gabon, Guinea, Equatorial Guinea, Guinea Bissau, Mali, Madagascar, Morocco, Mauritania, Niger, Nigeria, Rwanda, Senegal, Seychelles, Chad, Togo, Algeria, and Tunisia, covering politics, health, sports, economy, culture, history, technology. But also topics on women's rights and the upcoming elections.

Website: voaafrique.com

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to VOA Afrique. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.