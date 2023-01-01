Userbrain
dashboard.userbrain.com
Don't have WebCatalog installed? Download WebCatalog for macOS and Windows.
Enhance your experience with the Userbrain app for Mac and PC on WebCatalog.
Run apps in distraction-free windows with many enhancements.
Manage and switch between multiple accounts and apps easily without switching browsers.
Set up your first user test in just minutes, get first results in hours. Userbrain is your fast track to figuring out what’s working for your product — and what’s not.
Website: userbrain.com
Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Userbrain. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.