WebCatalog

Conversion Crimes

Conversion Crimes

Don't have WebCatalog Desktop installed? Download WebCatalog Desktop.

Use Web App

Website: conversioncrimes.com

Enhance your experience with the desktop app for Conversion Crimes on WebCatalog Desktop for Mac, Windows, Linux.

Run apps in distraction-free windows with many enhancements.

Manage and switch between multiple accounts and apps easily without switching browsers.

Conversion Crimes is the fastest, easiest and most affordable way to improve user experience and increase conversions on your site or app. Get real people to show you what’s wrong and why - with accessible and affordable usability testing - so you can fix it.

Categories:

Business
User Research Software

Website: conversioncrimes.com

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Conversion Crimes. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.

Alternatives

UserTesting

UserTesting

usertesting.com

Dovetail

Dovetail

dovetail.com

Qualtrics

Qualtrics

qualtrics.com

Hotjar

Hotjar

hotjar.com

Userfeel

Userfeel

userfeel.com

Marker.io

Marker.io

marker.io

dscout

dscout

dscout.com

Maze

Maze

maze.co

Prolific

Prolific

prolific.co

HoneyStack

HoneyStack

hockeystack.com

User Interviews

User Interviews

userinterviews.com

Ruttl

Ruttl

ruttl.com

You Might Also Like

UserBob

UserBob

userbob.com

Testeum

Testeum

testeum.com

Maxymizely

Maxymizely

maxymizely.com

Figpii

Figpii

figpii.com

ReplayBird

ReplayBird

replaybird.com

Leadoo

Leadoo

leadoo.com

Helpfull

Helpfull

helpfull.com

SpeedCurve

SpeedCurve

speedcurve.com

Clearco

Clearco

clearbanc.com

Global App Testing

Global App Testing

globalapptesting.com

Superb Themes

Superb Themes

superbthemes.com

MintLike

MintLike

mintlike.app

Explore

WebCatalog Desktop

Support

Company

Legal

X (Twitter) Facebook LinkedinYouTube

WebCatalog is part of the WebCatalog family of products:

WebCatalog
WebCatalog
WebCatalog
WebCatalog Desktop
Switchbar
Switchbar
Monobox
Monobox
Translatium
Translatium
TextVocal
TextVocal

© 2024 WebCatalog Pte. Ltd.