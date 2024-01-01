Enhance your experience with the desktop app for Conversion Crimes on WebCatalog Desktop for Mac, Windows, Linux.

Conversion Crimes is the fastest, easiest and most affordable way to improve user experience and increase conversions on your site or app. Get real people to show you what’s wrong and why - with accessible and affordable usability testing - so you can fix it.

Website: conversioncrimes.com

