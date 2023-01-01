WebCatalogWebCatalog
Squarespace, Inc. is a private American company, based in New York City. It provides software as a service for website building and hosting, and allows users to use pre-built website templates and drag-and-drop elements to create and modify webpages. In 2004, Anthony Casalena founded Squarespace as a blog-hosting service while attending the University of Maryland. He was its only employee until 2006, when it reached $1 million in revenue. The company grew from 30 employees in 2010 to 550 by 2015. By 2014, it raised a total of $78.5 million in venture capital; added e-commerce tools, domain name services, and analytics; and replaced its coding backend with drag-and-drop features.

