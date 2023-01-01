Spring Airlines Co., Ltd. (Chinese: Spring Airlines Co., Ltd.; pinyin: Chūnqiū Hángkōng Gǔfèn Yǒuxiàn Gōngsī) is a low-cost carrier with its headquarters in the Homeyo Hotel (Chinese: Hangyou Hotel; pinyin: Hángyǒu Bīnguǎn) in Changning District, Shanghai, China. While the company adopted the English name "Spring Airlines", the Chinese name literally means "Spring Autumn Airlines".

