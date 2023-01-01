Shiftmation
app.shiftmation.com
Don't have WebCatalog installed? Download WebCatalog for macOS and Windows.
Enhance your experience with the Shiftmation app for Mac and PC on WebCatalog.
Run apps in distraction-free windows with many enhancements.
Manage and switch between multiple accounts and apps easily without switching browsers.
Automatically and easily everything from tabulating desired shifts to creating them. Let's make the knowledge of shift creation an asset for the corporation while increasing the time people spend face-to-face with each other.
Website: shiftmation.com
Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Shiftmation. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.