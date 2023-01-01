The teacher’s choice for over a decade. Satchel One is a Google for Education Partner, Microsoft Partner and is trusted by 1 in 3 UK secondary schools. Our award-winning learning platform integrates seamlessly with Google Classroom and Microsoft Teams, forming meaningful relationships, and helping schools deliver the ultimate learning experience.

Website: teamsatchel.com

