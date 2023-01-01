Pnut is a friendly, international social network. Jumping into others' conversations is encouraged. In a typical week, we might have an Online dance party, an event to change avatars to match a theme, a writing challenge, and requests for peoples' favorite quotes for the day. Folks will host coding parties, Minecraft play days, and other community events. The Secret Santa around Christmas is a blast.

Website: pnut.io

