PlanGrid is a construction productivity software. The platform provides real-time updates and seamless file synchronization over Wi-Fi and cellular networks. PlanGrid replaces paper blueprints, brings the benefits of version control to construction teams, and is a collaborative platform for sharing construction information like field markups, progress photos and issues tracking. PlanGrid is a venture capital-backed company based in San Francisco, California that creates construction software for the iPad, android tablets, iPhone, and Windows in the construction industry by allowing field workers to store, view, and communicate with construction blueprints. Its capability to deal quickly with blueprint changes is aimed at helping the construction industry deal with the costs of paper building plans.The company is headquartered in San Francisco, and was founded in December 2011 by a group of construction engineers and software engineers. The initial product, PlanGrid for iPad, launched March 2012, its iPhone app launched in September 2012, and its Android app launched May 2014. PlanGrid's CEO, Tracy Young, was named to Fast Company's "Most Creative People in Business" in 2015.The company's board of directors include former Salesforce COO George Hu, Sequoia Capital Partner Doug Leone, and former Autodesk CEO Carol Bartz.Autodesk announced plans in November 2018 to acquire PlanGrid for US$875 million. The acquisition was completed on December 20, 2018.

Website: plangrid.com

