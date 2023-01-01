WebCatalogWebCatalog
Papers

Papers

app.readcube.com

Don't have WebCatalog installed? Download WebCatalog for macOS and Windows.

Enhance your experience with the Papers app for Mac and PC on WebCatalog.

Run apps in distraction-free windows with many enhancements.

Manage and switch between multiple accounts and apps easily without switching browsers.

Reference Management for Researchers, by Researchers. Papers helps you collect and curate the research material that you're passionate about. Our award-winning reference manager will dramatically improve the way you discover, organize, read, annotate, share, and cite.

Website: papersapp.com

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Papers. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.

You Might Also Like

Sciwheel

Sciwheel

sciwheel.com

Petal Cite

Petal Cite

cite.petal.org

Mendeley

Mendeley

mendeley.com

ProQuest RefWorks

ProQuest RefWorks

refworks.proquest.com

Paperpile

Paperpile

paperpile.com

I, Librarian

I, Librarian

i-librarian.net

R Discovery

R Discovery

discovery.researcher.life

Zerys

Zerys

zerys.com

Ello

Ello

ello.co

Scholars

Scholars

scholars.io

Hargreaves Lansdown

Hargreaves Lansdown

online.hl.co.uk

Zotero

Zotero

zotero.org