MyMind
mymind.org
Don't have WebCatalog installed? Download WebCatalog.
Enhance your experience with the MyMind app for Mac and PC on WebCatalog.
Run apps in distraction-free windows with many enhancements.
Manage and switch between multiple accounts and apps easily without switching browsers.
MyMind is the first and largest blended model of mental health care in Ireland, and is putting Ireland at the forefront of mental health innovation. MyMind provides counselling and psychotherapy face to face and online, with 120 mental health professionals and different languages.
Website: mymind.org
Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to MyMind. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.
You Might Also Like
Antidote Health
app.antidotehealth.ai
Hello Alpha
app.helloalpha.com
Cerebral
cerebral.com
Doctor On Demand
patient.doctorondemand.com
My HealtheVet
myhealth.va.gov
Greenspace
app.greenspacehealth.ca
Talkspace
talkspace.com
Gympass
gympass.com
Mira Health
talktomira.com
Omada Health
omadahealth.com
Elemy
parents.elemy.com
Lyra
care.lyrahealth.com