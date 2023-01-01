MOBOX has built a unique infrastructure that builds on the growing DeFi ecosystem and combines it with Gaming through unique NFTs. Using Liquidity Pools, Yield Farming, and NFTs, the GameFi infrastructure will not just find the best yield strategies for users but also generate unique NFTs that can be used across a multitude of games.

Website: mobox.io

