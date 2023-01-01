Messages is an SMS and instant messaging application developed by Google for its Android mobile operating system. A web interface is also available. Launched on 12 November 2014, it supports Rich Communication Services (RCS) messages since 2018.The app does not support end-to-end encryption, however development of the feature was seen in a leaked internal version of the app on 23 May, 2020.By April 2020, the app had more than a billion installs which was most likely due to Google's wider roll out of Rich Communication Services to many different countries without carrier support.

Website: messages.google.com

