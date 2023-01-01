Mately
app.mately.io
Don't have WebCatalog installed? Download WebCatalog for macOS and Windows.
Enhance your experience with the Mately app for Mac and PC on WebCatalog.
Run apps in distraction-free windows with many enhancements.
Manage and switch between multiple accounts and apps easily without switching browsers.
Mately is a simple tool that helps individuals and small teams manage their contacts. Our mission is to offer teams the ability to leverage their biggest asset - their contacts - with a simple and easy-to-use app. Our goal is to become the reference solution both for people who need personal CRM and for teams that need to work with many contacts (startups, investors, HR/recruiters, salespeople, PR/marketing/event managers, etc.).
Website: mately.io
Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Mately. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.
You Might Also Like
TalentNest
clients.talentnest.com
Wobaka
app.wobaka.com
Wellfound
angel.co
Macorva
app.macorva.com
AssemblyAI
assemblyai.com
Pearson Online Classroom
connexus.com
ExhibitDay
exhibitday.com
HigherMe
app.higherme.com
Meltwater
meltwater.com
Goalscape
goalscape.com
SeedLegals
app.seedlegals.com
Standard Resume
app.standardresume.co