WebCatalogWebCatalog
Markup Hero

Markup Hero

markuphero.com

Don't have WebCatalog installed? Download WebCatalog for macOS and Windows.

Enhance your experience with the Markup Hero app for Mac and PC on WebCatalog.

Run apps in distraction-free windows with many enhancements.

Manage and switch between multiple accounts and apps easily without switching browsers.

Markup Hero is a powerful, free application to take & share screenshots as well as annotate images, PDFs & websites. Made for Mac, Windows, Linux & your web browser.

Website: markuphero.com

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Markup Hero. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.

You Might Also Like

SiYuan

SiYuan

ld246.com

GitKraken

GitKraken

app.gitkraken.com

Xodo

Xodo

xodo.com

Softpedia

Softpedia

softpedia.com

FontGet

FontGet

fontget.com

TMetric

TMetric

app.tmetric.com

AlternativeIn

AlternativeIn

alternativein.com

AlternativeTo

AlternativeTo

alternativeto.net

Use The Keyboard

Use The Keyboard

usethekeyboard.com

ToDesktop

ToDesktop

app.todesktop.com

Boxy SVG

Boxy SVG

boxy-svg.com

Pop

Pop

pop.com