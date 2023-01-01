Mapmelon
mapmelon.com
Don't have WebCatalog installed? Download WebCatalog for macOS and Windows.
Enhance your experience with the Mapmelon app for Mac and PC on WebCatalog.
Run apps in distraction-free windows with many enhancements.
Manage and switch between multiple accounts and apps easily without switching browsers.
The easy way to join your friends' adventures. Share plans. Keep contact. Discover colivings. Mapmelon is an app to maintain contact with people you already know. Our main goal is to help users be updated about their friends' Locations and Colivings so they can share more moments and discover the world together.
Website: mapmelon.com
Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Mapmelon. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.