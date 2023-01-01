WebCatalogWebCatalog
LogSentinel

LogSentinel

siem.logsentinel.com

Don't have WebCatalog installed? Download WebCatalog for macOS and Windows.

Enhance your experience with the LogSentinel app for Mac and PC on WebCatalog.

Run apps in distraction-free windows with many enhancements.

Manage and switch between multiple accounts and apps easily without switching browsers.

LogSentinel Next-gen SIEM and XDR. Improve cybersecurity with threat detection and response. Easy and high-quality security monitoring for the mid-market.

Website: logsentinel.com

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to LogSentinel. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.

You Might Also Like

Cybereason

Cybereason

nest.cybereason.com

Secureworks

Secureworks

idp.secureworks.com

CoinBrain

CoinBrain

coinbrain.com

crossplag

crossplag

app.crossplag.com

Freeway ML

Freeway ML

app.freewayml.com

CyberSecLabs

CyberSecLabs

cyberseclabs.co.uk

Lark

Lark

larksuite.com

Jetstar

Jetstar

jetstar.com

Cybrary

Cybrary

cybrary.it

SecurityWeek

SecurityWeek

securityweek.com

MeWe

MeWe

mewe.com

Hakimo

Hakimo

portal.hakimo.ai