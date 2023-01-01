Create and play church presentations. Do you spend a lot of time preparing your presentations for Sunday? Does it take a whole team of people to provide a beautiful (online) church service on Sundays? We have the solution: KerkBeamer. One tool to prepare presentations and easily present them on projectors in the church and, if you use them, broadcast online via kerkTV. Quickly prepared and easily played by one and the same person.

Website: kerkbeamer.nl

