FanGraphs
fangraphs.com
Don't have WebCatalog installed? Download WebCatalog for macOS and Windows.
Enhance your experience with the FanGraphs app for Mac and PC on WebCatalog.
Run apps in distraction-free windows with many enhancements.
Manage and switch between multiple accounts and apps easily without switching browsers.
Baseball statistics for Major League baseball and Minor League baseball with statistical analysis, graphs, and projections
Website: fangraphs.com
Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to FanGraphs. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.