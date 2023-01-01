Epic is the leading digital reading platform for kids 12 and under! Our fun, kid-safe, interactive reading app fuels curiosity and reading confidence by letting kids freely explore their interests, with instant, anytime access to a library of thousands of books, audiobooks, learning videos and more.

Website: getepic.com

