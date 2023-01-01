The website of Epic Games Store. The Epic Games Store is a digital video game storefront for Microsoft Windows and macOS, operated by Epic Games. It launched in December 2018 as both a website and a standalone launcher, of which the latter is required to download and play games.

Website: epicgames.com

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Epic Games Store Web. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.