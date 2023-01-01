Dataiku
Dataiku is an artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning company which was founded in 2013. In December 2019, Dataiku announced that CapitalG - the late-stage growth venture capital fund financed by Alphabet Inc. - joined Dataiku as an investor and that it had achieved unicorn status, valued at $1.4 billion. Dataiku currently employs more than 500 people worldwide between offices in New York, Paris, London, Munich, Sydney, Singapore, and Dubai.
