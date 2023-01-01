Databricks
accounts.cloud.databricks.com
Don't have WebCatalog installed? Download WebCatalog for macOS and Windows.
Enhance your experience with the Databricks app for Mac and PC on WebCatalog.
Run apps in distraction-free windows with many enhancements.
Manage and switch between multiple accounts and apps easily without switching browsers.
Databricks is a company founded by the original creators of Apache Spark. Databricks grew out of the AMPLab project at University of California, Berkeley that was involved in making Apache Spark, an open-source distributed computing framework built atop Scala. Databricks develops a web-based platform for working with Spark, that provides automated cluster management and IPython-style notebooks. In addition to building the Databricks platform, the company is co-organizing massive open online courses about Spark and runs the largest conference about Spark - Spark Summit.
Website: accounts.cloud.databricks.com
Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Databricks. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.