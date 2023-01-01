WebCatalogWebCatalog
Databricks

Databricks

accounts.cloud.databricks.com

Don't have WebCatalog installed? Download WebCatalog for macOS and Windows.

Enhance your experience with the Databricks app for Mac and PC on WebCatalog.

Run apps in distraction-free windows with many enhancements.

Manage and switch between multiple accounts and apps easily without switching browsers.

Databricks is a company founded by the original creators of Apache Spark. Databricks grew out of the AMPLab project at University of California, Berkeley that was involved in making Apache Spark, an open-source distributed computing framework built atop Scala. Databricks develops a web-based platform for working with Spark, that provides automated cluster management and IPython-style notebooks. In addition to building the Databricks platform, the company is co-organizing massive open online courses about Spark and runs the largest conference about Spark - Spark Summit.

Website: accounts.cloud.databricks.com

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Databricks. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.

You Might Also Like

XuetangX

XuetangX

xuetangx.com

Automation Anywhere

Automation Anywhere

apeople.automationanywhere.com

edureka

edureka

edureka.co

AnandTech

AnandTech

anandtech.com

Acquia

Acquia

cloud.acquia.com

Open To Close

Open To Close

app.opentoclose.com

Evernote

Evernote

evernote.com

Coursera

Coursera

coursera.org

FOX4 Kansas

FOX4 Kansas

fox4kc.com

Sutori

Sutori

sutori.com

Gatsby Cloud

Gatsby Cloud

gatsbyjs.com

Agilibo

Agilibo

app.agilibo.com