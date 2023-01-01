ContractKen helps its customers manage risks in their contracts. We assist lawyers and other professionals in scaling their expertise in contract review & negotiations using AI driven playbook automation (within Microsoft Word). Our Analytics Dashboards are used by customers to track, visualize and understanding risks in their contract repository.

Website: contractken.com

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to ContractKen. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.