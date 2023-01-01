CNN (Cable News Network) is an American news-based pay television channel owned by CNN Worldwide, a unit of the WarnerMedia News & Sports division of AT&T's WarnerMedia. CNN was founded in 1980 by American media proprietor Ted Turner and Reese Schonfeld as a 24-hour cable news channel. Upon its launch in 1980, CNN was the first television channel to provide 24-hour news coverage, and was the first all-news television channel in the United States.While the news channel has numerous affiliates, CNN primarily broadcasts from 30 Hudson Yards in New York City, and studios in Washington, D.C. and Los Angeles. Its headquarters at the CNN Center in Atlanta—which suffered major damage in 2020—is only used for weekend programming. CNN is sometimes referred to as CNN/U.S. (or CNN Domestic) to distinguish the U.S. channel from its international sister network, CNN International. The network is known for its dramatic live coverage of breaking news, some of which has drawn criticism as overly sensationalistic, and for its efforts to be nonpartisan, which have led to accusations of false balance.As of September 2018, CNN has 90.1 million television households as subscribers (97.7% of households with cable) in the United States. In 2019, CNN ranked third in viewership among cable news networks, behind rivals Fox News and MSNBC, averaging 972,000 viewers. CNN ranks 14th among all basic cable networks.Globally, CNN programming airs through CNN International, which can be seen by viewers in over 212 countries and territories. The US domestic version, sometimes referred to as CNN (US) is also available in Canada, some islands of the Caribbean and in Japan, where it was first broadcast on CNNj in 2003, with simultaneous translation in Japanese. Starting in late 2010, the high definition feed of CNN US was launched in Japan for American viewers under the name "CNN/US HD", and is distributed by Japan Cable Television (JCTV) to several different multi-channel TV providers, such as J:COM, SKY PerfecTV!, iTSCOM and the JCTVWiFi service.

Website: edition.cnn.com

