The online design software Canva provides a large number of free design templates, covering dozens of design scenarios such as posters, resumes, business cards, logos, flyers, PPT, handwritten newspapers, invitations, QR codes, Banners, etc., and thousands more. Chinese and English fonts and tens of millions of genuine picture materials are available for use. Wonderful design, anytime, anywhere!
