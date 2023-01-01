WebCatalogWebCatalog
Breguet

Breguet

breguet.com

Breguet is a Swiss-French luxury watch, clock and jewelry manufacturer founded by Abraham-Louis Breguet in Paris in 1775. Since 1999, it has been a subsidiary of the Swiss Swatch Group.

