Big Timer
bigtimer.net
Don't have WebCatalog installed? Download WebCatalog for macOS and Windows.
Enhance your experience with the Big Timer app for Mac and PC on WebCatalog.
Run apps in distraction-free windows with many enhancements.
Manage and switch between multiple accounts and apps easily without switching browsers.
Fullscreen countdown timer for workshops, presentations and meetings. Probably the biggest timer you can fit on a screen. No ads!
Website: bigtimer.net
Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Big Timer. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.