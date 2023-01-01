BetterCloud, an independent software vendor (ISV) based in New York, NY and with engineering offices in Atlanta, GA, builds unified SaaS management software. A venture-backed startup, BetterCloud has raised $187 million in total funding, with the most recent round was led by Warburg Pincus with series F funding with $75 million raised. A previous round of funding was done in April 2018 was led by Bain Capital Ventures. In December 2016, BetterCloud completed pivot from G Suite to general SaaS management.

Website: bettercloud.com

