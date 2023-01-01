BBC iPlayer is an internet streaming, catchup, television and former radio service from the BBC. The service is available on a wide range of devices, including mobile phones and tablets, personal computers, and smart televisions. iPlayer services delivered to UK-based viewers feature no commercial advertising. The terms BBC iPlayer, iPlayer, and BBC Media Player refer to various methods for viewing or listening to the same content. Viewing or recording live television broadcasts from any UK broadcaster, or viewing BBC TV catch-up or BBC TV on demand programmes in the UK without a TV licence is a criminal offence.In 2015, the BBC reported that it was moving towards playing audio and video content via open HTML5 standards in web browsers rather than via Flash or their Media Player mobile app.On 17 October 2018, the BBC 'iPlayer Radio' brand was replaced with BBC Sounds.

Website: bbc.co.uk

