Browse maps, search for locations, check bus driving routes, check real-time traffic conditions, your travel guide and life assistant. Provides subway line map browsing, bus plan inquiry, and accurate fare and time information. Baidu Maps (Baidu Maps) is a desktop and mobile mapping solution similar to Google Maps, but covering only the Greater China region.

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to 百度地图. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.

