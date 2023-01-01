Youjia is an automobile information and service platform under Baidu. It has a large amount of professional automobile information, clear and detailed vehicle model information, and authentic and trustworthy car owner reputations. It also provides users with live broadcasts, videos, photo albums, short videos, hot topics, and essence. Diversified car content presentation methods such as selection columns and driver Q&A are intended to help car consumers make accurate and efficient car purchase decisions. Youjia is an automobile information and service platform under Baidu. It has a large amount of professional automobile information, clear and detailed model information, and authentic and credible reputation of car owners. Diversified car content presentation methods such as selected columns and small driving questions and The answers are intended to help car consumers make accurate and efficient car purchase decisions.

Website: yoojia.com

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to 百度有驾. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.