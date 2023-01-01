Artbreeder
Artbreeder aims to be a new type of creative tool that empowers users creativity by making it easier to collaborate and explore. Originally Ganbreeder, it started as an experiment in using breeding and collaboration as methods of exploring high complexity spaces.
