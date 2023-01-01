Life Choices: Life Simulator
網站： poki.com
Life Choices: Life Simulator is a life simulation game where you wield the power to make characters, shape destinies, and influence outcomes! On a quest to revive your hometown, you need to bring new people in, play their lives, complete tasks, and bring the town back to life! With the ability to craft numerous characters and over a thousand decisions to make, every choice you make—from birth to death—impacts the characters' skills and shapes their moral compass. Are you prepared to confront the challenges of life and make the toughest decisions?
