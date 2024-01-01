Switchbar for macOS & Windows is on Product Hunt with a limited 25% discount!

Zep is the easiest way to add long-term memory to your AI Assistant. With Zep, you can recall, understand, and extract data from chat histories, enabling you to build rich, personalized experiences. tl;dr - Zep ensures your AI Assistant remembers relevant facts and nuance from historical conversations, no matter how distant in the past. - Zep makes dialog useful: Control program flow, extract structured data, select the right prompts or tools, build customer segments, and more. - Fast! Minimize the number of LLM calls keeping your users waiting. Zep completes tasks in a 1/10 of the time compared to similar functionality built with OpenAI.

網站： getzep.com

