替代項 - Zeni
QuickBooks Online
intuit.com
QuickBooks 是由 Intuit 開發和銷售的會計軟體包。 QuickBooks 產品主要針對中小型企業，提供本地會計應用程式以及接受企業付款、管理和支付帳單以及薪資功能的基於雲端的版本。
Osome
osome.com
我們將您從手工會計中解放出來，理清電子商務，並成立公司。在您發展業務的同時，讓我們的專家處理發票、報告和稅務事宜
Bookkeeper360
bookkeeper360.com
Bookkeeper360 是中小型企業的 Quickbooks 和 Xero 簿記、會計和諮詢解決方案。
Pilot
pilot.com
專注於您的業務，了解我們的專業簿記員在軟體超能力的幫助下，正在照顧您的帳簿。
Paro.ai
paro.ai
Paro 是一個成長平台，它將專家人才社群和企業聚集在一起，以應對眼前的挑戰並制定長期成功的計劃。憑藉專有的人工智慧技術和深入的行業專業知識，Paro 為企業匹配最合適的專家和解決方案，以解決問題並推動成長。我們的精英財務和會計專家群體為客戶提供一系列服務，從簿記和會計到高度專業化的企業發展和策略諮詢。透過利用人力和技術的力量，帕羅使企業和專業人士能夠追求有意義的工作，甚至超越他們最崇高的目標。
inDinero
indinero.com
inDinero 是一家提供會計和財務軟體的會計軟體和服務公司。 inDinero 由 Jessica Mah、Andy Su 和 Andrea Barrica 於 2009 年創立，於 2010 年從創業孵化器 Y Combinator 畢業。2018 年 5 月 8 日，inDinero 收購了總部位於聖荷西的 tempCFO 公司。 2019 年 2 月 1 日，inDinero 收購了第二家公司 mAccounting，這是一家位於印第安納波利斯的會計和稅務公司。
Ceterus
ceterus.com
自動化就在這裡——讓它成為您會計的一部分！ 無論您是小型企業企業家還是支持小型企業的註冊會計師事務所，您都需要自動化才能在當今的市場中競爭。 Ceterus 結合了簿記和報告流程中自動化步驟的技術，從而降低了成本、提高了準確性並縮短了結帳時間。我們的客戶和合作夥伴依賴我們的技術，以便他們可以專注於自己的業務和客戶。 為您的會計帶來自動化，而無需中斷您的業務。
Xendoo
xendoo.com
Xendoo provides full-service bookkeeping and tax solutions for business owners needing financial peace of mind. Our dedicated expert team of bookkeepers and CPAs reviews your business expenses with a tax-saving lens. Monthly subscription packages start at just $395/month for basic bookkeeping. In ad...
Counto
mycounto.com
Counto (https://mycounto.com) is a fintech accounting company that uses proprietary AI technology - from accounting automation to tax optimisation, to bill payments and spend management - to make compliance a breeze for small businesses. Founded in 2019, it is our mission to help entrepreneurs thriv...