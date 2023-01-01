替代項 - Wynter
UserTesting
usertesting.com
可用性測試和研究工具可透過 UserTesting（Human Insight Platform）改善您的線上客戶體驗。 G2 排名第一的 CX 產業軟體。
dscout
dscout.com
dscout 的定性研究平台使用行動應用程式和超過 10 萬名熱切的參與者來有效捕捉即時視訊並輕鬆獲得見解…
Prolific
prolific.co
按需、自助資料收集。 Prolific 幫助您招募高品質的研究參與者來參與您的研究、調查或實驗。
User Interviews
userinterviews.com
從我們超過 450,000 名經過審查的消費者和專業人士的受眾中招募用戶，或引入您自己的受眾並為任何類型的用戶體驗研究建立參與者資料庫。
Respondent Researcher
respondent.io
將研究人員與參與者進行配對。 在全球範圍內招募任何參與者受眾或透過任何研究方法尋找付費研究機會。
Discuss
discuss.io
Discuss.io 旨在透過改變遊戲規則的生成式人工智慧洞察來擴展定性研究，是世界上最受歡迎的市場研究工具的所在地。
Respondent Participant
respondent.io
將研究人員與參與者進行配對。 在全球範圍內招募任何參與者受眾或透過任何研究方法尋找付費研究機會。
Marvin
heymarvin.com
Hi, hello, so nice to meet you. We're Marvin, a qualitative data analysis platform & research repository designed that helps you centralize all customer knowledge & design user-centric products. Powered by advanced AI, we automate the tedious parts of research so you’re free to organize, analyze, un...
Sprig
sprig.com
Sprig - 以前稱為 UserLeap。快速可靠的上下文使用者研究。透過 Sprig 的有針對性的微觀調查、視訊問題等，確保用戶研究儘早且經常進行。