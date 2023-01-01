Based in Toronto, Wingmate is a new and fast-growing tech company, growing from 2 customers to over 50 in the past two years. In the B2B CRM space, Wingmate gives your people on the frontline a voice to drive sales and better customer service in real time. Our Wingmate Product includes three unique features; 1. Frontline Intel Program, where the Wingmate App, captures leads, leverages current in-field employees (drivers, technicians, maintenance, route reps, etc.), takes advantage of internal assets, otherwise overlooked, and uses them to scout and report back opportunities in the field. 2. Prospecting CRM, a simple application (Includes both web dashboard and mobile application), enables all involved parties to effectively capture, track and manage leads, sales, and communicate relative details immediately. 3. Pipeline management, inside sales help that provides external sales leaders to follow leads provided by the frontline, and push potential clients through the sales funnel. In most service companies, there is often a huge disconnect between operations and sales and that keeps those companies from realizing their full potential. Wingmate solves this problem by providing lines of communication through vital departments, creating organizational transparency, and utilizing current assets.

