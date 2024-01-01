替代項 - Wellable
Sendoso
sendoso.com
Sendoso 是領先的發送平台，為企業提供在整個買家旅程中與客戶互動的新方式，幫助企業脫穎而出。
Tremendous
tremendous.com
大規模在國際範圍內發送數位支付。即時交付、無憂兌換、數百種獎勵選擇。在我們易於使用的平台上購買、發送、追蹤、管理和品牌化您的付款。
Snappy
snappy.com
Snappy 是一個一體化的企業禮品平台，利用體驗和快樂的力量將世界各地的人們聯繫起來。
Giftogram
giftogram.com
Giftogram is a free global platform that helps businesses send gift cards and prepaid cards with their chosen design, logo, and custom message in minutes. Founded on the idea of choice, recipients can decide where to redeem their Giftogram from hundreds of today’s most popular retailers. We’re on a ...
Guusto
guusto.com
Recognition built to impact frontline retention. Not another points program! Start in minutes, not months, with a free single user account that can send rewards to anyone. Flexible delivery to reach frontline workers through web, mobile app, TV displays and print options that require no technology t...
Awardco
award.co
Awardco boosts productivity, reduces spend, and builds culture through value-driven recognition and rewards. Access the largest reward network on the planet and get tax compliance support for your employee rewards through Awardco's unique partnerships with Amazon Business and Deloitte. Enjoy dollar-...
Stadium
bystadium.com
體育場使全球團體禮物、獎勵和贈品變得簡單而個性化，無論規模或距離如何。我們讓世界各地的收件人選擇他們想要的內容以及發送地點，消除猜測並最大限度地提高每次交換的影響。無論您是要感謝客戶還是入職員工，Stadium 都是一個一體化平台，讓您的員工無論身在何處都可以參與其中並進行慶祝。請在此處致電，與我們討論如何設定訂單：https://www.bystadium.com/book-a-call/
Xoxoday
xoxoday.com
企業的獎勵、激勵、福利和支出基礎設施。 數千家各種規模的企業，從新創公司到大型企業，都使用 Xoxoday 的商業貨幣來發送獎勵、福利、激勵和支付支出。